Coach Sean Payton said there's a possibility Ginn (knee) returns from injured reserve this season, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Among Saints players on injured reserve, Ginn and Josh LeRibeus (ankle) appear to be the best bets to be designated to return. Both have impressed Payton with their respective rehabs, but because the Saints have already designated one player (Tommylee Lewis) to come back from IR, they can only do so one more time this season. If Ginn ultimately gets the call and is activated to the 53-man roster, he would bring some stability to a receiving corps that has had little consistency behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

