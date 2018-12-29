Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith suggested Ginn may not play in Sunday's game against Carolina, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "With Ted being down this week, I'm going to be taking the majority of the load," Smith said after Friday's practice.

After returning from injured reserve last week to catch five passes for 74 yards, Ginn doesn't have an injury designation for Week 17 but may nonetheless be rested as the Saints prepare for a playoff run. With Teddy Bridgewater already confirmed as the starter and Smith hinting that Ginn won't play, it's probably safe to assume Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram will have limited roles if they even play at all.