Ginn (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn was troubled by a knee issue last week, but he advanced to full practice by Thursday to ensure his availability for the team's 33-18 win over the Giants. It's unclear if he experienced a setback with the knee in that contest or if the Saints were simply withholding him for the first practice of Week 5 for precautionary purposes. A better picture of Ginn's health -- as well as his status heading into Monday's matchup with Washington -- should come by the team's final practice Saturday.

