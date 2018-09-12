Saints' Ted Ginn: Misses practice with knee injury
Ginn (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ginn didn't seems to have any limitations in Sunday's 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay, logging 50 of 64 snaps on offense while drawing targets deep into the fourth quarter. This may just be a matter of maintenance, but we'll need to take it seriously if he isn't back at practice Thursday.
