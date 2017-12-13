Ginn was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn has had a handful of spectacular efforts this season, namely a seven-catch, 141-yard performance at Green Bay in Week 7. Lately, though, his name hasn't been called much, as evidenced by four receptions (on five targets) for 37 yards over the last two games. The rib issue may have hindered Ginn, but his share of the snap count was in line with his season-long workload. Fortunately for the veteran wideout, he has a pair of practices to put any questions about his health to rest.