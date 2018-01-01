Ginn caught three passes on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He also had one carry for two yards.

Ginn did little in the Saints' regular-season finale but he should have had a much bigger afternoon, as quarterback Drew Bree's overthrew him on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown in the first half. Still, Ginn seems healthy after dealing with a late-season rib injury that sidelined him in Week 15. The former Carolina Panther remains the Saints' No. 2 receiver and will face his old team in the first round of the playoffs next Sunday.