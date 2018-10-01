Ginn failed to haul in any of his three targets, but he did gain one yard on a carry in Sunday's 33-18 win over the Giants.

Ginn was blanked by a surprisingly effective Giants secondary, which held quarterback Drew Brees out of the end zone and didn't allow any of New Orleans' wide receivers to break 50 yards. Cameron Meredith -- who's pushing Ginn for the No. 2 wide receiver job behind Michael Thomas -- finished with three catches for 32 yards on four targets. Ginn will look to create some separation between himself and Meredith in Week 5 against the Redskins.