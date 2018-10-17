Ginn (knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn has dealt with a knee injury for most of the season and eventually took a seat Week 5. After having the bye week to heal up, he remains a non-participant. Fellow wideout Cameron Meredith was limited Wednesday by his own knee injury, ensuring uncertainty with the state of the receiving corps. Ginn will have two more chances to make an appearance at practice, or risk yet another absence.

