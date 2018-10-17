Saints' Ted Ginn: Not spotted at practice
Ginn (knee) didn't participate in the open portion of practice Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It seems the bye week didn't provide quite enough time for Ginn to make a full recovery from the knee injury that held him out in Week 5. Another absence Sunday in Baltimore would free up playing time for Cameron Meredith and Tre'Quan Smith, though it's still possible Ginn makes it back to practice by the end of the week.
