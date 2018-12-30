Ginn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Coach Sean Payton hinted Friday at the possibility of holding Ginn out for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, so his inclusion on the inactive list doesn't come as a major surprise. With the Saints having clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs, there's little to gain by exposing Ginn to an injury in Week 17. After an 11-week absence due to a knee issue, Ginn returned from injured reserve in the Week 16 win over the Steelers and finished with five receptions for 74 yards on eight targets. He should return to action during the divisional round as the Saints' No. 2 wideout.