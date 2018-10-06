Saints' Ted Ginn: Out Monday
The Saints have ruled out Ted Ginn (knee) for Monday's matchup with the Redskins, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ginn has been nursing a knee issue since week 1, but has toughed through it up until now. The Saints have a bye week following this Monday's game, so it looks like he will have extended time to rest and allow the injury to heal. His absence means the Saints could rely even more on Michael Thomas in the passing game, while Cameron Meredith and Tre'Quan Smith should see their workload workload increase as well.
