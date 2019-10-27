Saints' Ted Ginn: Pair of catches in win
Ginn secured both of his targets for 42 yards in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Ginn played a minor role in Drew Brees' return to action, as Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray hauled in 20 of Drew Brees' 34 completions. Ginn will continue to play the big-play downfield role on the majority of weeks, with the occasional spike in receptions depending on matchup and game plan. Ginn will look to up his numbers Week 10 against the vulnerable Falcons secondary following a Week 9 bye.
