Saints' Ted Ginn: Produces in garbage time
Ginn caught seven passes on 11 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Although Ginn led the team in both targets and receptions, 51 of his 71 receiving yards came on the Saints' final offensive drive with New Orleans down double digits and the Rams playing prevent defense. Without the garbage-time production, it was otherwise a quiet day for the Saints No. 2 receiver. Still, fantasy owners won't complain about the final output, as the former Panther notched his seventh game this year with at least 50 yards. Ginn and the Saints will host his old team, Carolina, in a huge divisional showdown in Week 13.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...