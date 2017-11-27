Saints' Ted Ginn: Produces in garbage time

Ginn caught seven passes on 11 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Although Ginn led the team in both targets and receptions, 51 of his 71 receiving yards came on the Saints' final offensive drive with New Orleans down double digits and the Rams playing prevent defense. Without the garbage-time production, it was otherwise a quiet day for the Saints No. 2 receiver. Still, fantasy owners won't complain about the final output, as the former Panther notched his seventh game this year with at least 50 yards. Ginn and the Saints will host his old team, Carolina, in a huge divisional showdown in Week 13.