Ginn (knee) is a candidate to return punts according to head coach Sean Payton, Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

New Orleans has an opening at punt returner following the placement of Tommylee Lewis (knee) on IR, and Ginn is one internal candidate with the experience to potentially fill that void. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury of his own, but Payton's statements seemed to indicate that Ginn isn't in much danger of missing time. The 33-year-old returned four punts for touchdowns in his career, but his last one came all the way back in 2014 with the Cardinals. Ginn accumulated 103 punt return yards on 19 attempts with the Saints in 2017, but has yet to record an attempt over the first two weeks of 2018. According to Payton, other potential in-house candidates to take on the role include Alvin Kamara and Austin Carr.