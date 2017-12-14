Ginn (ribs) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn's involvement in practice Thursday suggests that his day off Wednesday was likely for maintenance-related reasons more than out of any overwhelming concern about his injury. if the wideout is able to take part fully Friday, he'll likely enter the Week 15 game against the Jets without an injury designation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop