Saints' Ted Ginn: Puts in limited practice Thursday
Ginn (ribs) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ginn's involvement in practice Thursday suggests that his day off Wednesday was likely for maintenance-related reasons more than out of any overwhelming concern about his injury. if the wideout is able to take part fully Friday, he'll likely enter the Week 15 game against the Jets without an injury designation.
