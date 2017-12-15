Ginn (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of the New Orlean Advocate reports.

Ginn was held out of Wednesday's practice but managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He's probably on track to play, but the Saints might have cause to scale back his workload in a game they should be able to win without getting much out of him. Per Underhill, Ginn said he doesn't have any broken ribs and expects to play in Sunday's game.