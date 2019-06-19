Saints' Ted Ginn: Ready for 40 Yards of Gold
Ginn plans to participate in the "40 Yards of Gold" competition June 29, Brett Martel of The Associated Press reports.
Ginn returned from arthroscopic knee surgery for Week 16 and two playoff games last season, catching 11 of 21 targets for 176 yards in that stretch. He seems to be enjoying a healthy offseason, and he believes his 4.38 speed from the 2007 combine is mostly intact, pointing to improvements in his training regimen and diet. Even if he's right, the 34-year-old wideout will be a long shot to win the televised competition, and he'll later need to fend off 23-year-old Tre'Quan Smith for the No. 2 receiver role in the Saints offense.
