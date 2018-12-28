Ginn (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Whether Ginn actually plays remains to be seen, though. Coach Sean Payton won't risk Drew Brees' health and is starting backup QB Teddy Bridgewater in the regular-season finale, so a veteran like Ginn may receive similar treatment with an eye toward the playoffs. Making such a decision easier is Ginn's knee issue, which limited him in practice Thursday and Friday. If the Saints opt to hold out Ginn, Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood and perhaps Tommylee Lewis would benefit in his absence.

