Ginn (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Browns.

Ginn was included on the Saints' initial Week 2 injury report as a non-participant due to a knee injury, but he gradually built up his activity level, logging a limited session Thursday before taking every rep Friday. He's thus set to take on a Browns defense that gave up 313 passing yards to the Steelers in the regular-season opener.

