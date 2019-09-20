Ginn (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Seattle, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn upgraded to full participation Friday, after he logged limited practices the previous two days. He'll have less competition for targets with Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) out of the lineup, but the Saints' cumulative receiving production won't be as plentiful while Drew Brees recovers from thumb surgery.