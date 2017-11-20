Saints' Ted Ginn: Rebounds in Week 11

Ginn caught all six of his targets for 87 yards in Sunday's comeback win against the Redskins.

A week after catching just one pass in a blowout victory in Buffalo -- a game in which Drew Brees attempted only 25 passes -- Ginn was much more involved in Week 11, as the Saints were trailing for most of the game. Ginn has been surprisingly solid in his first season in New Orleans, but he's caught more than four passes just twice all year and has historically been a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity. The speedy wide out is worth rostering in nearly all leagues but Ginn is still just the No. 2 receiver on an offense that has become more run-oriented than in years past.