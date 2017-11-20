Saints' Ted Ginn: Rebounds Week 11
Ginn caught all six of his targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 34-31 comeback win against the Redskins.
A week after catching just one pass in a blowout victory in Buffalo -- a game in which Drew Brees attempted only 25 passes -- Ginn was much more involved Week 11, as the Saints were trailing for most of the game. Ginn has been surprisingly solid in his first season in New Orleans, but he's caught more than four passes just twice all year and has historically been a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity. The speedy wideout is worth rostering in nearly all leagues but is still just the No. 2 receiver on an offense that has become more run-oriented than in years past.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.