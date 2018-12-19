Ginn (knee) resumed practicing Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn's return to practice opens a 21-day window for the Saints to either activate him to the 53-man roster or rule him out for the rest of the season. The team already used one of its two IR-return spots on fellow wideout Tommylee Lewis, and there had been some thought guard Josh LeRibeus (ankle) could challenge Ginn for the second designation. With rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith unable to sustain his mid-season surge, the Saints seem to be leaning toward Ginn over LeRibeus. It's unclear if the speedy 33-year-old has a shot to return for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

