Saints' Ted Ginn: Scores touchdown in opener
Ginn caught five passes on six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. He also gained five yards on one carry.
On an afternoon where Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara combined for a whopping 27 receptions, Ginn still had a solid opener. Importantly, Ginn showed that he still has his trademark speed, even in his 12th NFL season, when he blew by cornerback Carlton Davis for a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Ginn will still likely remain a boom-or-bust player but with Cameron Meredith inactive and Tre'Quan Smith invisible in his rookie debut, Ginn appears locked in as Drew Brees' No. 2 receiver in New Orleans.
