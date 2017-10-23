Saints' Ted Ginn: Season-high receiving total
Ginn brought in all seven of his targets for 141 yards and logged one punt return for seven yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers.
With Willie Snead (hamstring) sitting, Ginn played the role of downfield threat he's proven highly capable of in the past, establishing season bests in receptions and receiving yards in the process. The 32-year-old also notched a season-long 47-yard catch and has gotten his Saints tenure off to a strong start overall, producing a 22-353-2 line over his first six contests. He could be in for another expanded role in Week 8 versus the Bears if Snead is unable to suit up.
