Ginn brought in both of his targets for 10 yards and lost three yards on his sole carry in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons.

That's two consecutive underwhelming efforts for Ginn, who had brought in 13 of 17 targets for 158 yards in Weeks 11 and 12 before his current two-game slump. The veteran speedster has generated a number of productive outings in his first Saints season and needs just 10 receptions over his final three games to exceed the career-high 56 he tallied with the Dolphins in his second pro season back in 2008. He'll look to continue building towards that goal against a beatable Jets secondary in Week 15.