Ginn (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ginn played in the immediate game after his activation from IR in Week 16, hauling in five of eight passes for 74 yards on 27 of a possible 66 offensive snaps. With the Saints locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC following that victory against the Steelers, coach Sean Payton opted to preserve Ginn for the postseason, ruling him inactive in the regular-season finale. After logging full practices this week, Ginn is ready to take on a Philadelphia defense that gave up 8.2 yards per target and 17 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2018.