Ginn caught one of two targets for 18 yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Ginn came away with his usual output Sunday, making minimal contributions in the box score. Across his final six games of the year dating to Week 13 of the regular season, he recorded just one multi-catch effort.

