Saints' Ted Ginn: Solid complementary showing in win
Ginn (knee) brought in three of seven targets for 44 yards in the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Outside of being guilty of too much speed on the Saints' first play from scrimmage -- when Drew Brees underthrew the streaking Ginn down the middle and was intercepted -- the veteran receiver was solid in only his second taste of game action since Week 4. Ginn missed a substantial portion of the regular season due to a knee injury, but if Sunday was any indication, he appears to be back at full health at the most important time of year. He'll look to once again provide Drew Brees with a reliable second wideout option alongside Michael Thomas in next Sunday's potential championship-game shootout versus the Rams.
