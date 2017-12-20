Saints' Ted Ginn: Starts week limited
Ginn (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Ginn picks up right where he left off last week, when he was listed as questionable on the final injury report after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. He didn't end up playing in a win over the Jets, but a more aggressive approach could be in order with the Saints facing a tougher test (the Falcons) this coming Sunday.
