Saints' Ted Ginn: Struggles with mistakes in second preseason game
Ginn caught two passes on four targets for seven yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Ginn twice either ran the wrong route or was not aligned properly, as head coach Sean Payton expressed his displeasure with the entire wide receiver corps following the ugly offense performance. Still, it's reasonable to expect the 11-year veteran to clean up those mistakes by the time the games count. Although offseason acquisition Cameron Meredith -- as well as third-round draft pick Tre'Quan Smith -- could cut into Ginn's target share in 2018, the speed merchant remains one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL, even if his week-to-week variability makes him an inconsistent fantasy option.
