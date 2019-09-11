Ginn didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ginn was clutch down the stretch of Monday's win against the Texans, accounting for seven catches on as many targets for 101 yards by the end of the game. Now under the weather, he'll have two more practices to shed his designation in advance of a Week 2 visit to the Rams.

