Ginn is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Ginn, who last suited up for a game in Week 4, is in uniform Sunday, but it's unclear how heavily he'll be utilized after having just returned to practice this past week. He's therefore a risky roll in Week 16 fantasy lineups, but his return will bolster the Saints' wideout corps with the NFL postseason looming.

