Saints' Ted Ginn: Tallies 69 yards, score in win

Ginn nabbed all four targets that came his way for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-38 win over Detroit. He added a three-yard run during the contest.

Ginn helped put New Orleans up for good late in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown reception. It was, from a yardage perspective, the best game of Ginn's short tenure with the Saints, but his future is a little murky. The veteran speedster has not caught more than four passes thus far this season and now potentially faces increased competition from pass-catching rookie back Alvin Kamara and the reinstated Willie Snead who, while catchless on Sunday, averaged 6.9 targets per game in 2016.

