Play

Ginn caught one pass for 13 yards in Monday night's 34-7 win over Indianapolis.

Ginn saw his lowest snap count of the season with just 19. After busting out for 101 receiving yards in Week 1, the 34-year-old has not topped 50 since.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories