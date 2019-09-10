Saints' Ted Ginn: Tops 100 yards
Ginn caught all seven of his targets for 101 yards in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.
Ginn came up big late, as he first beat his man for a team-long, 41-yard reception on third down on the Saints' second-last offensive series, then got them in range for the game-winning field with a crucial catch on their last one. In doing so, he started the season by topping 100 yards, accomplishing something he failed to do in his last 14 regular-season appearances. Although that illustrates how uncommon such an outing is for Ginn, especially with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara commanding constant catches, the veteran still carries nice momentum into Week 2's matchup against the Rams.
