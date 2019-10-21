Ginn caught two of five targets for 48 yards in the Saints' 36-25 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Business as usual for Ginn, who continues to do very little with his targets. Once again, he brought in less than half of his looks from Teddy Bridgewater and totaled just 48 yards on the day. He makes for a cheap dart-throw option in daily tournaments but should remain off the radar in redraft leagues, save for deep formats.