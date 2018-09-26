Saints' Ted Ginn: Touchdown salvages drop-filled performance
Ginn caught three-of-six targets for 12 yards, including a four-yard touchdown reception, in Sunday's win against the Falcons. He also gained 20 yards on one carry.
Ginn was limited during the week with a knee injury but he ended up playing 52 of the Saints' 79 offensive snaps. His first-quarter touchdown led off what was a high-scoring affair in New Orleans, but Ginn was relatively quiet otherwise, with the exception of a couple egregious drops. Nevertheless, the former Ohio State Buckeye continues to see the bulk of the snaps opposite Michael Thomas -- even as Cameron Meredith made his Saints debut in Week 3 -- and Ginn should continue to be a decent option in deep leagues, particularly as the bye weeks begin.
