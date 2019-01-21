Saints' Ted Ginn: Trio of catches to wrap up season
Ginn brought in three of six targets for 58 yards during the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also fumbled once but it was recovered by the offense.
Ginn's relatively modest totals were nevertheless good enough for second on the Saints. The highlight of the speedster's day was a 43-yard grab late in the fourth quarter that brought the ball down to the Rams' 13-yard line, meaning he was only able to muster 15 yards on his other two receptions. Ginn's season was significantly shortened due to a knee injury, as played only five games overall. He's on the books for a modest $3.5 million in 2019, so he should his chances of a 2019 roster spot appear relatively secure.
