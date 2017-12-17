Saints' Ted Ginn: Unavailable Week 15
Ginn (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Afforded the gift of a lengthy respite between games due to a Thursday night outing Week 14, Ginn won't suit up due to a rib injury that allowed him to practice on a limited basis twice this week. Perhaps the Saints have an eye on the future, but Ginn's absence will give Willie Snead and (to a lesser extent) Tommylee Lewis an opportunity to make an impact against the Jets' 19th-ranked pass defense.
