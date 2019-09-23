Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He also rushed the ball three times for 12 yards.

Bridgewater was helped by his defense and special teams, as the units put the first two touchdowns on the board for the Saints. However, he went on to orchestrate consecutive touchdown drives -- one to end the first half and the other to begin the second -- that put the team up big. Bridgewater didn't work down the field extensively by averaging only 6.6 yards per attempt, but did enough to post a respectable line while also maintaining the value of both Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Perhaps most importantly, Bridgewater appears to be the clear starter and primary quarterback in the absence of Drew Brees (thumb) as Taysom Hill did not attempt a pass and rushed the ball just once for five yards. Bridgewater will look to keep things going in a primetime matchup Week 4 against the Cowboys.