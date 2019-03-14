The Saints signed Bridgewater on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bridgewater considered a contract offer from the Dolphins, which would have included a chance to start in 2019. In the end, though, he's returning to the Saints and the potential to be Drew Brees' heir apparent. There's no telling how much tread Brees has left on his tires, but Bridgewater again will act as his primary backup.

