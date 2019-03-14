Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Decides to stick with Saints
The Saints signed Bridgewater on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bridgewater considered a contract offer from the Dolphins, which would have included a chance to start in 2019. In the end, though, he's returning to the Saints and the potential to be Drew Brees' heir apparent. There's no telling how much tread Brees has left on his tires, but Bridgewater again will act as his primary backup.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Still considering Miami's offer•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Staying with Saints•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws first touchdown since 2015•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Named as Week 17 starter•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May see work Week 17•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Confirmed as top backup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...