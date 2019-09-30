Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Does enough to secure win
Bridgewater completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 193 yards and an interception in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.
Bridgewater wasn't able to lead a touchdown drive against a tough Dallas defense, but the backup was able to keep the chains moving between the 20s and provide just enough to help secure a close victory. The 26-year-old may not put up enough statistics to warrant fantasy relevance, but he is helping fantasy owners by feeding the team's two star players (Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas) on a weekly basis. Bridgewater has a propensity to hit the safe underneath routes, so we shouldn't expect huge numbers even in a soft matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.
