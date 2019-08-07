Bridgewater said Wednesday that he feels healthier now than he did before sustaining a non-contact knee injury in 2016, Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

"I can honestly say that this is the best I've ever felt in my six years," Bridgewater said, referring to his six seasons in the NFL. Bridgewater turned down a contract offer from the Dolphins earlier this offseason, opting instead to reprise his role as Drew Brees' backup, and possible eventual heir, in New Orleans.