Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Going to Carolina
The Panthers and Bridgewater have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Once teams can announce signings with unrestricted free agents Wednesday, the Panthers will officially have moved on from Cam Newton (foot). Bridgewater himself fared well in six extensive outings (five starts) in placed of an injured Drew Brees last season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions during that stretch. In Carolina, Bridgewater will have perhaps the most versatile running back in the NFL (Christian McCaffrey) at his disposal along with a pair of young wide receivers (D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel).
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Nears deal with Carolina•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Looking at strong market•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Quality fill-in option in 2019•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Moves back to bench•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Waiting on decision•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws two TD passes vs. Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.