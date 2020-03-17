Play

The Panthers and Bridgewater have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Once teams can announce signings with unrestricted free agents Wednesday, the Panthers will officially have moved on from Cam Newton (foot). Bridgewater himself fared well in six extensive outings (five starts) in placed of an injured Drew Brees last season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions during that stretch. In Carolina, Bridgewater will have perhaps the most versatile running back in the NFL (Christian McCaffrey) at his disposal along with a pair of young wide receivers (D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel).

More News
Our Latest Stories