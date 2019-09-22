Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: In line for Week 3 start
Bridgewater is in line to receive the start at quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks and see the majority of the Saints' snaps behind center, a source tells Dianna Russini of ESPN.
After Drew Brees (thumb) underwent surgery Wednesday that is expected to sideline him for six weeks, coach Sean Payton was reluctant to give details about his plans at quarterback while the franchise signal-caller was on the mend. Though Russini notes that the other healthy quarterback on the roster, Taysom Hill, will be "sprinkled in throughout the game," Bridgewater will step in as the primary replacement for Brees in what will mark just his second regular-season start in four years. Since suffering a devastating non-contact knee injury in August 2016, Bridgewater has seen action in parts of seven games, completing 31 of 55 attempts (56.3 percent) for 283 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
