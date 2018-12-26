Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May see work Week 17
Bridgewater is expected to see action on offense Sunday against the Panthers, as coach Sean Payton is expected to rest a number of key regulars with the Saints having clinched the NFC's top seed, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Payton hasn't officially revealed his intentions for the regular-season finale, but his prior history in Week 17s when the Saints' playoff seeding has been secure suggests top signal-caller Drew Brees won't be pressed into extensive action. Triplett notes that when the Saints were locked in as the No. 1 seed in 2009 and the No. 2 seed in 2006 heading into those respective season finales, Payton rested starters on both occasions. Further influencing Payton's case to follow that plan again is the fact that after four down performances in a row, Brees got back on track in the Week 16 win over the Steelers with his sixth 300-yard performance of the season. In addition to keeping the 39-year-old healthy for the divisional round, resting Brees would have the added benefit of giving the Saints a longer look at Bridgewater, who might be viewed as a successor to the aging veteran. Bridgewater will hit in free agency in March and could increase his earning potential with the Saints or another team if he turns in a quality showing versus Carolina.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Confirmed as top backup•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Traded to New Orleans•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Behind in QB competition but not out•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp again in loss•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays entire second half Thursday•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp in Jets debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...