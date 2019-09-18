Bridgewater may split the QB workload with Taysom Hill in the absence of Drew Brees (thumb), John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

After Brees departed Sunday's game against the Rams, Bridgewater directed the Saints offense the rest of the way. Bridgewater's performance wasn't exactly pristine, as the Saints managed just nine points across nine possessions while he completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. On Wednesday, coach Sean Payton wouldn't commit to Bridgewater as the starter moving forward, which leaves the door open for Hill to get snaps under center at some point. It may just be a strategic move to force upcoming opponents to game plan for both Bridgewater and Hill, but Bridgewater's experience would seem to give him the upper hand for most, if not all, of the quarterback reps Sunday in Seattle.