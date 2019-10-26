Bridgewater, who was starting in place of Drew Brees (thumb), will revert to his backup role with the news that the 40-year-old quarterback will play Sunday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Bridgewater was impressive during his five-game stint as the starter, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes while posting a respectable 9:2 TD:INT ratio since taking over for the injured Brees. Still, it was never in doubt the Saints' legend would return as the starting signal caller once he was deemed healthy enough to compete, something the team and Brees confirmed Saturday following a week of practice participation. Bridgewater very well might have played his way into a starting role for another team in the near future, but until that point he'll continue to be one the league's best backups.