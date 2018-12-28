Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Named as Week 17 starter
Bridgewater will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Coach Sean Payton made the announcement Friday afternoon, confirming Drew Brees won't play again until the divisional round of the playoffs. Making his first start since the end of the 2015 season, Bridgewater has an excellent opportunity to improve his value before his one-year contract expires. Of course, he'll probably spend much of the game playing with other backups, with Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram unlikely to handle their usual workloads if they even play at all.
More News
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: May see work Week 17•
-
Saints' Teddy Bridgewater: Confirmed as top backup•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Traded to New Orleans•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Behind in QB competition but not out•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp again in loss•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays entire second half Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...