Bridgewater will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Sean Payton made the announcement Friday afternoon, confirming Drew Brees won't play again until the divisional round of the playoffs. Making his first start since the end of the 2015 season, Bridgewater has an excellent opportunity to improve his value before his one-year contract expires. Of course, he'll probably spend much of the game playing with other backups, with Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram unlikely to handle their usual workloads if they even play at all.